Comox Valley, Delta ringette teams engaged in gritty affair

The Comox Valley Ringette Association has been experiencing incredible growth and success over the last several years in all age groups.

As one of the only organized ringette associations on Vancouver Island (Victoria is the other) it has been challenging for CVRA teams to play games against other organizations. To compete, players have to travel to the mainland to experience the thrill of competition.

But this is starting to change.

Due to a strong desire to compete and with the help of organizers and coaches, Lower Mainland ringette teams are demonstrating support for CVRA by making the trip to Comox to play against our athletes. An example is some late November games in the Valley between the Comox Currents U14s and Team Delta. It was a gritty affair, and it became clear during the first game that the home team wanted to win.

Delta opened the scoring in the first period but Comox answered back within 30 seconds with a goal from Naomi Titley to tie the game. They were not finished. During the second period, Comox scored five unanswered goals, two of them shorthanded. Makenna O’Heir and Georgia Colgrave each scored twice Scotia Walther also scored. Outstanding goaltending was a big factor as Comox had to kill six penalties during the game. Comox won 6-1.

The next day was Delta’s turn. The visitors turned their game around for a well-deserved 4-1 victory. Both teams played hard and were in it to win it. It was nice for all the athletes to chalk up a win.

Comox ringette teams can look forward to more competition this season with continued visits from Lower Mainland Ringette Association teams. Comox will also participate in the West Coast Classic tournament in Richmond in January. The U14 team is in the process of securing a spot in the provincial championships in Salmon Arm in March.

The CVRA has been supporting ringette in the valley for 10 years. New players are always welcome for all age groups.

FMI: www.comoxvalleyringette.com

Comox Valley