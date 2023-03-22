Courtenay team wins mixed bonspiel in Port Alberni

A Courtenay team picked up the win at the Alberni Valley Curling Club’s Aurora Roofing Mixed Bonspiel last weekend.
The event, which took place March 17-19, had 20 teams made up of both local and visiting curlers. The bonspiel’s theme was “Woodstock” and there were plenty of teams dressed up throughout the weekend.
The Aker Team from Courtenay was the winner of the ‘A’ event, winning against Team Issel from Esquimalt.
The ‘B’ event was all Port Alberni, with Team Eng picking up the win against Team Cheetham.
In the ‘C’ event, Team Snelling from Esquimalt won over the Jones Team from Victoria.
The consolation event was won by Team Scobbie of Port Alberni, competing against Team Hentges from Armstrong, B.C.
Next up, the curling club will be hosting a volunteer appreciation night. This will take place on Wednesday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Curling Club.