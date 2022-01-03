BCHL statement about COVID cancellations. (Screenshot from cowichancapitals.com)

Cowichan Valley Capitals have two games postponed due to COVID-19

Caps are one of three BCHL teams sidelined for five days

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have had their next two games postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the B.C. Hockey League on Monday, the Caps are one of three teams whose activities are being paused for the next five days per BCHL COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.

The other teams who have been shut down until Sunday (Jan. 9) are the Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees.

The Caps were scheduled to play at home against Langley this Thursday (Jan. 6) and to visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday (Jan. 7). Make-up dates for those games have not been announced yet.

The Caps are now scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 11 when they play host to the Bulldogs.

BCHLCoronavirus

Previous story
Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris expects Beijing Olympics to go ahead as planned
Next story
Totem basketball tournament postponed in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Senior girls’ Armada player Natalie Clappis successfully blocks senior boys’ Armada guard Daniel Chin during a scrimmage on Totem Media Day, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Alberni District Secondary School gym. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Totem basketball tournament postponed in Port Alberni

View Royal following a December snowfall. More snow might be headed to Vancouver Island overnight Jan. 3. (Don Denton/News Staff)
More snow inbound overnight for parts of Vancouver Island

Al Ehrenberg, Ultimate Fishing Town committee member, presents a cheque for $25,000 to Christina McIntyre, events coordinator for the Pacific Salmon Foundation. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Ultimate Fishing Town makes donation towards salmon enhancement in Port Alberni

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?