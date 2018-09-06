Curl BC announces host cities for provincial finals

Ten BC curling championships will be contested in seven different provincial zones

The dates and locations of Curl BC’s 2019 BC Championship events have been finalized, and this season, B.C.’s best will compete around the province in various categories for the title of BC champions and the chance to represent the province at the national level.

Cities hosting provincial finals include Vernon, Langley, Quesnel, Trail, Chase, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Victoria and Vancouver.

“We are excited to have host sites from seven regions of the province for our 10 BC Championships, the BC Club Challenge, and our newly minted U15 Challenge Cup,” said Curl BC competitions manager Will Sutton.

“Teams of various ages and stages are just a few wins away from playing in the BC Championships. Thanks to all of the clubs and host committees who will welcome curlers, coaches, sponsors, officials, volunteers and families into their clubs and communities for championship events in the 2018-19 season.”

RELATED: Rock The House a blast

While usually the Men’s and Women’s competitions are held separately, earlier this year it was announced that Quesnel will simultaneously host the Men’s and Women’s 2019 BC Championships at the city’s gorgeous new West Fraser Centre.

RELATED: Morris opens Trials with Jacobs

New this season is the BC U15 Challenge Cup. This event, which involves both a competition and a development camp, is strictly for development and does not lead to a BC Championship and provincial banner.

More information on host cities and dates can be found at https://www.curlbc.ca/2019-bc-championships/


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LeBron says in Kaepernick reference: I stand with Nike

Just Posted

$17 million construction contract awarded for Port Alberni’s wastewater treatment upgrades

This is the largest construction contract awarded in the city’s history

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre opens Sept. 11

Port Alberni gallery closed for summer maintenance

Phone scam targets family in the Alberni Valley

The caller claimed to be the listener’s grandchild, say RCMP

Jim Proteau has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

Four-man competition will take place Sunday, Sept. 9

Alberni Valley Transition Town highlights health at Fall Fair

Popular “guess the weight of the squash” contest will return this weekend

UPDATED: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

Curl BC announces host cities for provincial finals

Ten BC curling championships will be contested in seven different provincial zones

Okanagan border agents sniff out U.S. handguns

Canada Border Services Agency talk to media about Americans bringing firearms through Osoyoos port

Ladysmith storefronts transformed for Sonic the Hedgehog movie

Filming is still more than a week away but downtown Ladysmith is… Continue reading

B.C. municipality argues woman who drove down mudslide could have avoided crash

District of Lantzville, Emcon and Province of B.C. file responses in lawsuit

Trump and Trudeau muse about walking away from NAFTA deal

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau raised their trade brinkmanship to a new level on Wednesday

LeBron says in Kaepernick reference: I stand with Nike

LeBron James said he stands with Nike

VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Police officer, with net in hand, helps rabbit off busy street

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

Most Read