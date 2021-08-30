Team Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher, right, directs his teammates as Team Canada third Mark Nichols, left, and skip Brad Gushue look on at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, March 13, 2021. Curling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher, right, directs his teammates as Team Canada third Mark Nichols, left, and skip Brad Gushue look on at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, March 13, 2021. Curling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in events

Individuals 12 and over attending events must provide a proof of first vaccination by no later than Sept. 8

Curling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events.

The country’s governing body for curling said in a release Monday the policy will be put into effect “as soon as possible.”

Curling Canada says those 12 and over attending events must provide a proof of first vaccination by no later than Sept. 8 and proof of full vaccination by no later than Oct. 12.

Chief executive Katherine Henderson says the protocols are necessary to ensure safety during its affiliated events.

“There’s absolutely no question that vaccinations work and significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection,” Henderson said. “We want our athletes, our fans, our volunteers and our employees to feel as safe as possible at our events, and we believe this is a necessary step toward that goal.”

Curling Canada sanctions 12 national curling championship events, including the men’s Tim Hortons Brier and the women’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Brier is scheduled for March 4-13 in Lethbridge, Alta., and the Scotties from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

This season, Curling Canada also will sanction the Olympic curling trials Nov. 20-28 in Saskatoon, the women’s world curling championship March 19-27 in Prince George, B.C., and the Continental Cup Jan. 20-23 in Fredericton.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronaviruscurling

Previous story
After dearth of hockey, Canadian women’s hockey team savours Beijing preparation

Just Posted

High angle specialists from the RCMP stand at the top of a ladder truck from Port Alberni Fire Department on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, talking to a man who climbed a tree on North Park Drive and refused to come down. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Standoff between distraught man in tree and Port Alberni RCMP ends tragically

An RCMP cruiser sits in front of a home on 18th Avenue near Argyle Street in Port Alberni where a man was shot to death Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
One man fatally shot in residential neighbourhood in Port Alberni

A beaver lodge can be seen in one of two ponds along the Log Train Trail near what is known as the Burde Street Beaver Ponds. A group of Port Alberni residents is concerned that development in the area will compromise habitat in the wetlands. (PHOTO COURTESY SANDY MCRUER)
San Group’s $1.1B project will irreparably harm beaver ponds, says retired forester

Sheila Joseph and Desiree Irwin enjoyed a cold drink and conversation at the Rollin Art Centre’s Tea on Terrace. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
Tea on the Terrace returns to Rollin Art Centre