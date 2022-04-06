Day 4 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament

Women’ Division is reduced to 9 teams after yesterday’s eliminations

The following is the schedule for Day 4 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

WOMEN’S DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Gitwinksihlkw vs Hesquiaht

April 6 at 8 a.m.

Greenville vs Kitkatla

April 6 at 11 a.m.

Similkameen vs Vancouver

April 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Hazelton vs Rain

April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

New Aiyansh vs (Winner of Gitwinksihlkw vs Hesquiaht)

April 6 at 9:30 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

Harley Bay vs Kitimaat

April 6 at 8 a.m.

Skidegate vs Lax Kw’alaams

April 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Hazelton vs Kikatla

April 6 at 11 a.m.

Bella Coola vs Greenville

April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

Prince Rupert vs Similkameen

April 6 at 1 p.m.

Kincolith vs New Aiyansh

April 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Alert Bay vs Lytton

April 6 at 4 p.m.

Hazelton vs Bella Bella

April 6 at 8 p.m.

Metlakatla AK vs Kitkatla

April 6 at 9:30 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Kitkatla vs Bella Bella

April 6 at 8 a.m.

Terrace vs Lax Kw’alaams

April 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Giwinksihlkw vs Massett

April 6 at 1 p.m.

New Aiyansh vs Prince Rupert

April 6 at 4 p.m.