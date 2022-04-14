The Die Hard Dragons launch their boat from Sproat Lake Landing during a morning practice session on Wednesday, April 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Dragon boats back in the water at Sproat Lake

West Coast Dragon Boat Society returns after COVID-19 hiatus

A downpour last week didn’t stop local dragon boaters from taking to the water at Sproat Lake Landing for the first time in two years.

The West Coast Dragon Boat Society in Port Alberni launched their boats on April 3 and held their first practice on April 4. It was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared that the boats have been on the water, and the West Coast Dragon Boat Society is looking for new paddlers.

The society has two teams: the Die Hard Dragons, who compete in two local regattas each year, and the Sproat Ness Dragons, who race about once a month. Both teams practice twice a week.

The West Coast Dragon Boat Society’s annual Ladies Regatta is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 12.

For more information about joining either team, contact the West Coast Dragon Boat Society on Facebook or call 250-720-1183.

