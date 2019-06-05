Dragon boats hit the water at Sproat Lake

PADDLE POTENTIAL The Westcoast Dragon Boat Society welcomes potential new paddlers during a try-it session at Sproat Lake Landing in April. The annual dragon boat regatta at Sproat Lake Provincial Park takes place this Sunday, June 9 starting at 8:30 a.m. and wrapping up around 3 p.m. There are 20 teams expected to compete, including the Sproatness Dragons, who recently won silver medals at a race in Victoria. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

The Alberni Valley’s West Coast Dragon Boat Society will be hosting a regatta this weekend.

The dragon boaters hold two events annually—a ladies regatta in June, followed by a mixed regatta in the fall.

The ladies regatta takes place at Sproat Lake Provincial Park this Sunday, June 9 starting at 8:30 a.m. and wrapping up around 3 p.m. There are 20 teams expected to compete, including the local Sproatness Dragons, who recently won silver medals at a race in Victoria.

Spectators are welcome at the event on Sunday.