Ella Smood, bottom, age 10, wrestles with an opponent during an elementary school wrestling event at Alberni District High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Smood, at 34 Kg, finished first in her division. This is her first year wrestling. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER MILLIGAN)

Elementary school wrestling wraps up in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Wrestling Club now offering junior club for Grades 4–7

The elementary school wrestling program in Port Alberni wrapped up several weeks of practice and play days with a tournament at Alberni District Secondary School on Friday, Nov. 4.

Wrestlers—many of them competing in the sport for the first time—from several different elementary schools gathered at the high school gym for a series of matches. Coaches and alumni from Alberni Valley Wrestling helped run the event.

READ: Port Alberni wrestling club restarts elementary school program

Alberni Wrestling, which was in charge of the elementary school program, is continuing with a junior club for Grades 4–7. James Messenger and other Alberni Wrestling coaches are holding practices Thursday from 6–7:30 p.m. in the upper gym at Tsuma-as Elementary School on Compton Road from Nov. 17 until early February.

More information can be found on the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club’s Facebook page.

Ella Smood celebrates her first place ribbon in elementary school wrestling on Nov. 4, 2022. Smood won three matches and tied one—her first ribbons in a new sport. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER MILLIGAN)

