Events planned for Port Alberni for GoByBike Week in October

Cyclists are asked to get out and ride from Oct. 3—16

Jim Wright gets in shape for GoByBike Week with a trek up Doran Lake Logging Road recently. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MAYBA)

The Alberni Valley’s beautiful fall weather has given cyclists lots of opportunities to get out and ride, says GoByBike Alberni’s John Mayba. “GoByBike weeks gives us a big incentive to continue doing just that.”

From Oct. 3-16 riders are encouraged to register their rides at gobybikebc.ca for the opportunity to win some great prizes including a cycling holiday for two to Italy.

GoByBike Port Alberni is organizing two events for local riders to participate.

Blair Park will be the venue for fun, food and music on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1–3 p.m. The ADSS Senior Jazz Combo will provide some musical excitement and there will be doughnuts, coffee and juice to whet your appetite. For riders of all ages there will be a bike obstacle/skills course and a road safety track for the little kids. For the adults there will be a bike trivia contest with prizes.

There will be a pancake breakfast at the Jumping Slug Community Cyclery on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 8–10 a.m. Bring your bike and stop for pancakes and coffee or juice.

“Cycling is a great way to improve your health, enjoy our beautiful outdoors and save some gas money,” says Mayba. “Go by bike to school, work and any place else you want to go. You’ll love it.”

And don’t forget to register at gobybikebc.ca .

