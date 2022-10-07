Jim Wright gets in shape for GoByBike Week with a trek up Doran Lake Logging Road recently. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MAYBA)

Jim Wright gets in shape for GoByBike Week with a trek up Doran Lake Logging Road recently. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MAYBA)

Events planned for Port Alberni for GoByBike Week in October

Cyclists are asked to get out and ride from Oct. 3—16

The Alberni Valley’s beautiful fall weather has given cyclists lots of opportunities to get out and ride, says GoByBike Alberni’s John Mayba. “GoByBike weeks gives us a big incentive to continue doing just that.”

From Oct. 3-16 riders are encouraged to register their rides at gobybikebc.ca for the opportunity to win some great prizes including a cycling holiday for two to Italy.

GoByBike Port Alberni is organizing two events for local riders to participate.

Blair Park will be the venue for fun, food and music on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1–3 p.m. The ADSS Senior Jazz Combo will provide some musical excitement and there will be doughnuts, coffee and juice to whet your appetite. For riders of all ages there will be a bike obstacle/skills course and a road safety track for the little kids. For the adults there will be a bike trivia contest with prizes.

There will be a pancake breakfast at the Jumping Slug Community Cyclery on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 8–10 a.m. Bring your bike and stop for pancakes and coffee or juice.

“Cycling is a great way to improve your health, enjoy our beautiful outdoors and save some gas money,” says Mayba. “Go by bike to school, work and any place else you want to go. You’ll love it.”

And don’t forget to register at gobybikebc.ca .

CyclingPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Whitecaps name longtime national team goalie GM of women’s soccer
Next story
Manoah gets the start as Blue Jays welcome Mariners in wild-card series opener

Just Posted

One man was hospitalized Oct. 6 after what police called a random, unprovoked attack by a man wielding a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)
One person sent to hospital after random hammer attack in Victoria

Jim Wright gets in shape for GoByBike Week with a trek up Doran Lake Logging Road recently. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MAYBA)
Events planned for Port Alberni for GoByBike Week in October

Cody Gus, 91, walks across the Orange Bridge near Port Alberni with daughter Gloria Fred and relative Louise Martin on National Truth and Reconciliation Day—a very different experience from the nine years he spent at residential school in Port Alberni and Ahousaht. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
More than 1,000 walk for National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Port Alberni

A panel of City of Port Alberni mayoral and council candidates take up the stage at Alberni District Secondary School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Students in the Social Justice 12 class arranged an all-candidates meeting for students and members of the public. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ELECTION 2022: Students at ADSS ask hard-hitting questions in all-candidates meeting

Pop-up banner image