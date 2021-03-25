The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (FILE PHOTO)

First men’s scramble looming at Alberni Golf Club

Teams of four need to sign up at pro shop

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

It’s that time of year again gentlemen, something we have all been looking forward to! The first Men’s Club event of the season will be on Sunday, March 28 at Alberni Golf Club.

It will be a four-man scramble, sponsored by Greg Dolling of G.D. Auto. This will be a pick your own team event.

The way the handicap (H/C) system works is as follows: 20 percent of your lowest H/C, 15 percent of your second lowest H/C, 10 percent of your third lowest, and five percent of your highest H/C. Add them up and that is your team handicap.

All sand traps will be in play, lift clean and place. There will be maximum of six drives and a minimum of three drives.

Please sign up in the pro shop by 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. Please register in teams of four, with your preferred tee time. It is very important all four players put their handicap on the signup sheets. When making out the cards the scorers can figure out the team handicap.

The cost for the day will be $12 per player. For this event only, there will not be a money pot or a charity closest to the pin, but the draw for sleeves of balls will take place.

Don’t forget to join the Men’s Club before you play!

The tee times will be from 8 a.m. and go through until 11 a.m.

Gerry Fagan writes about the Men’s Club at Alberni Golf Club every week throughout the season.

Golf

Young athletes give lacrosse a try

Most Read