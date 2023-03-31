Former Alberni Valley Bulldog signs contract with AHL’s Texas Stars

A former Alberni Valley Bulldog has signed his first pro contract.

The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Dallas Stars, announced that the club has signed forward Keaton Mastrodonato to an amateur tryout agreement.

Mastrodonato, 22, just completed a four-year career at Canisius College last Thursday in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. In 123 college games during his four seasons at Canisius, Mastrodonato compiled 97 points and led the team in scoring three consecutive seasons. He was also a Hobey Baker Award candidate in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The 6-foot, 210-pound native of Powell River, B.C. was originally undrafted after playing two seasons for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the BCHL. While playing with the Bulldogs, Mastrodonato put up 40 goals and 54 assists in 125 regular-season games. He led the Bulldogs in scoring in the 2017-18 season.

