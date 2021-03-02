Former Vancouver Canuck Todd Bertuzzi arrested for suspected DUI: report

The Canadian winger had a complicated history in the NHL

Former Vancouver Canucks player Todd Bertuzzi was arrested in Michigan over the weekend.

Oakland County jail records reveal the retired NHL-er was booked Saturday, Feb. 27 from 3:35 a.m. until around noon.

Bertuzzi was taken into police custody in Auburn Hills on suspicion of impaired driving, according to TMZ. The 42-year-old lives a 12-minute drive away in Lake Orion.

Bertuzzi has a complicated history in his time in the NHL.

During a 2004 game between the Canucks and the Colorado Avalanche, Bertuzzi punched Avalanche player Steve Moore in the jaw and rammed his head into the ice.

Moore was treated for three fractured vertebrae and a concussion, among other injuries – he would never return to playing professional hockey.

Bertuzzi pled guilty to assault after being slapped with criminal charges from the incident.

Moore also sued Bertuzzi in civil court. The parties reached a private settlement in 2014.

Drafted by the New York Islanders in 1993, the winger played professional hockey until 2015. Bertuzzi’s longest term was with the Canucks, from 1998 until 2006.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Canucks