A fan holds a Canadian flag in the stands as players are introduced at the start of a match against New Zealand, in Ottawa, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Canada Soccer said it has agreed to a “transparent, independent review of the investigation of allegations” against former women’s coach Bob Birarda during the time when he was employed by the association. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A fan holds a Canadian flag in the stands as players are introduced at the start of a match against New Zealand, in Ottawa, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Canada Soccer said it has agreed to a “transparent, independent review of the investigation of allegations” against former women’s coach Bob Birarda during the time when he was employed by the association. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to four sex charges

Birarda was dismissed by both the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer in October 2008

A former coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada Soccer’s women’s teams has pleaded guilty to four sexual offences.

Bob Birarda entered guilty pleas to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching during a video appearance at B.C. Provincial Court in North Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

He was charged in December 2020 of six counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault and one count of child luring for alleged offences that took place in North Vancouver, Burnaby and West Vancouver between January 1988 and March 25, 2008.

More than a dozen women who played for the Whitecaps and were part of Canada’s under-20 talent pool around 2008 have come forward to allege Birarda, a former coach for both squads, acted inappropriately with members of the team.

The allegations include rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments and bullying young women who ignored or spoke out against his behaviour.

Birarda was dismissed by both the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer in October 2008.

READ MORE: Former Whitecaps coach faces allegations of sexual misconduct

– The Canadian Press

Vancouver Whitecaps

Previous story
Chen flips, spins way to world-record score at Olympics

Just Posted

Jean Kanngiesser is the president of the Canadian Council of the Blind in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni recognizes White Cane Week

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Redford Street beautification project seen as template in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Arlo Merritt fires a shot past a Powell River defender during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Feb. 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs edge Powell River Kings in close game

Campbell River Storm forward Nolan Corrado slams a puck into the Port Alberni net behind Bombers goalie Keelan Hondro during the first period of the VIJHL tilt at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, Feb. 4. The Storm won 7-3 to continue a 18-game winning streak. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up one win, two losses in February action