Freshette, Sketch top two-man scramble at Alberni Golf Club

There was a very good turnout for the two-man scramble on Sunday, with 52 men teeing it up at the Alberni Golf Course.

It was good to see Dave Turner and Rich Chernomaz taking part in the Men’s Club on Sunday. We hope to see them back often!

On with the scoring!: leading the way was the twosome of Blake Freshette and Justin Sketch with 57.4, followed by Mike Doucette and Keith Ellwood 57.7, Bob Matlock and Craig Acland 58.4, Darren VanDyk and Chandler Shearer 59.4, Adam Taylor and Darrell VanOs 60, Matt Mesic and Murry Haukeness 60.

Lloyd Fairley and Steve White carded a 61, Steve Pointon and Dave Mann 61.4, Cory Nielson and Chris Bird 61.7, Glen Trask and Don MacGowan 62, Cody Breuker and Chazz Lazorko 62. Finally the twosome of Ben Rollhieser and Matt Johnson came in with a 62.

Closest to the pins were won by Reece Bowne on No. 2, Justin Sketch on No. 4, Joe Henri on No. 13 and Preben Rasmussen on No. 17. Collecting $52 for the closest to the pin on the charity No. 7 was Rasmussen. All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop.

Our thanks go out to Westcoast Home Hardware for their continued support of the Men’s Sunday Morning Golf. Also our thanks to Angie Krahn in the pro shop and Ilona Mcleod of the ladies club for all their help before and after our event.

Next Sunday, July 31 we will be holding the Red, White and Blue event. This competition is sponsored by the King Edward Liquor Store. I hear by the grape vine they will be adding something extra to the prize list.

The format for the Red, White and Blue event is simple: you start on No. 1 hitting from the red tees, proceed to hit from the white tees on No. 2 and the blue tees for No. 3. You follow that sequence right through until all 18 holes are played. For this event everyone will use their handicap from the white tees.

Please book your tee time in your own group in the pro shop starting at 7:15 a.m. and going until 10 a.m. Or you can register as a single and the pro shop will put you in a group.

Gerry Fagan writes the golf column for the Sunday Men’s Golf at AGC.

GolfPort Alberni