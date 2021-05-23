Victoria’s “The Kraken” celebrates a game-winning home run during the 29th annual Okee Dokee Slo-Pitch tournament in 2017. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Victoria’s “The Kraken” celebrates a game-winning home run during the 29th annual Okee Dokee Slo-Pitch tournament in 2017. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Funtastic music fest and slo-pitch tournament cancelled for second straight year

Uncertainty of COVID-19 gives pause to big events

The Funtastic Music Festival and Okee Dokee Slo-Pitch Tournament in Port Alberni have been cancelled for the second year in a row.

On May 3, the Funtastic Sports Society announced that festivals at all locations—including Port Alberni—have been cancelled due to the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a decision that no one wants to make,” said Darcy Sochan in a press release. “We tried to hold off as long as we could, but under the current circumstances, it’s the right decision the board had to make for the safety of everyone and the community. We all look forward to hosting the event next year and seeing everyone again.”

Paul Robertson, the executive director of Port Alberni Funtastic Sports Society, said the board was holding on in the hopes that the tournament would be allowed to continue.

“But with everything going on, we know it’s the only decision,” he said.

Canadian rock band 54-40 was booked to headline the 2020 festival, then the 2021 festival. Robertson says that music director Jason Samson was able to re-book 54-40 for July 2, 2022.

“We’re excited to get back next year,” he said. “We know people will be chomping at the bit to get going again.”

Each year, the combined music festival and slo-pitch tournament held over Canada Day weekend raises funds for local charities, music programs and sports programs. In 2019, Funtastic Alberni gave away $31,000 in donations.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

music festivalsPort Alberni

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Just Posted

Gary Bender from Bailey Electric secures two art banners on lampposts on Argyle Street on May 20, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Arrowsmith Rotary Club’s ‘paint at home’ banner program a success

Paint In events cancelled due to COVID-19

Naomi Pope’s ‘Magical Macktush’ won Mosaic Forest Management’s 2020 photo contest. Whose entry will win this year? (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Capture B.C.’s beauty this summer and win camping passes with Mosaic

Last year’s photo contest drew 450 entries as people headed outdoors

The proposed seniors housing on Anderson Avenue. (SCREENSHOT)
City of Port Alberni approves seniors housing at old ADSS grounds

More than 100 units of seniors housing proposed

B.C. Centre for Disease Control statistics show new COVID-19 cases by local health area on Vancouver Island for the week of May 9-15. (BCCDC image)
Victoria drops below Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases in latest Vancouver Island count

B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases new case counts by local health area

Trooper Douglas Mar (family name Mah) of Port Alberni, pictured in his Royal Canadian Forces uniform in 1944, is Robinson (Rob) Mah's brother. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Second Mah brother known for efforts in Second World War

Douglas Mah was part of secret unit of Chinese Canadian soldiers

Teenah LeBlanc owns Folklore Farm in Courtenay, where she breeds Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island goat business a hit with the kids

Folklore Farm specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats

RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)
UPDATE: Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan has been identified

49-year-old man not named, criminality not suspected

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)
Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan

RCMP and BC Coroners Service working to establish identity and other details

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read