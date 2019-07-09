Rob Shick shooting at the 26th Annual Charity Golf Classic. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Giovetti gets game of the day in Alberni golf action

Next Sunday, July 14 will be two man best ball

Another very successful Alberni Valley Charity Golf Classic was held this past weekend. It started off with the Cherno Challenge on Friday afternoon, where 80 men played 18 holes of golf. This event was organized by Richard Chernomaz, former NHL player and resident of Port Alberni. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. was the wine and cheese for all players and sponsors of the Classic, which was well attended. Saturday, the shotgun start was 11:30 a.m., with a capacity of 160 golfers.

After golf, a sellout crowd of 225 enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by the Golf Club staff. After dinner came the balloon game, the live and silent auction and dancing. It’s too soon to know how much was raised for the five charities, but by all reports they should do well.

In Men’s Club action on Sunday, Jacques Giovetti had the game of the day, shooting a gross 72. Next was Fred Fredrickson carding 78, followed by Bill Barrett with a gross 81. On the net side, Tylo Smith came in with 65, then it was Dave Mann with 68 and Don MacGowan shooting 69.

The closest to he pins were won by Fred Fredrickson on No. 2, Dave Man on No. 4, and Glen Trask on No.’s 13 and 17. The Charity Closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Don MacGowan.

Next Sunday, July 14 will be two man best ball, sponsored by Boston Pizza.

Get yourself a partner, make up your own foursome. There will be two scores on the card—one is for the best net and one for the best gross.

The tee times start at 7 a.m. and run until 10 a.m.

UPDATED: Rock blasting debris shuts down highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and rest of Vancouver Island

Only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet closed in both directions.

