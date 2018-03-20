Canucks’ Brandon Sutter and Golden Knight’s Jon Merrill battle for the loose puck as Canucks’ fall 4-0 (via @Canucks/Twitter)

Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks

Vegas gets points from 12 players in dominating effort versus Vancouver

The Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in the first period and received points from 12 separate skaters, as they toppled the Vancouver Canucks 4-1in NHL action Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Vegas came into the game one point behind Winnipeg for second place in the Western Confernece.

Jonathan Marchessault, Cody Eakin, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Tatar scored for the winners (46-21-5), while Brandon Sutter scored the lone goal for Vancouver (25-38-9).

Marc-Andre Fleury made seven saves in the first period before leaving for undisclosed reasons. Backup Malcom Subban was brought in for the remainder of the game and made 21 saves for the Golden Knights. Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots for the Canucks in the loss.

It did not take long for Vegas to slot one, when William Karlsson, from behind the Canucks’ net, fed a pass to Marchessault in the slot who beat Markstrom glove side, three minutes and 56 seconds into the first for his 23rd goal of the year.

Under a minute later, Vegas extended their lead as Eakin batted a deflected puck out of mid air over top of Markstrom’s shoulder to make it 2-0 Golden Knights.

With less than a minute to go in the first period, Tyler Nosek brought the puck out from the Canucks’ corner and fed Bellemare in a tight two-on-one. He slotted the puck through Markstrom’s legs to make the score 3-0 Vegas.

The second period was a relatively quiet one until Vegas extended their lead at 5:39, when Tatar fired a wrist shot from the slot, received his own rebound and batted the puck into the back of the net for his 18th goal of the season.

Canucks’ Jake Virtanen got close to breaking the shutout at 15:08 of the third when he wired a shot off of the crossbar.

It was not long after Virtanen’s chance that the Canucks broke the deadlock. At 11:33 of the third period, Sutter swung wide into the Vegas zone, and threw a short-side shot at Subban that squeaked through for his seventh goal of the year.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Daniel Sedin has 16 points (8-8-16) over the past 17 games.

Vegas: Defenceman Brayden McNabb played for the Kootenay Ice from 2006 to 2011…defenseman Shea Theodore was born in Langley and played for Yale Secondary in Abbotsford.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles in the driver’s seat and Ethan Martini takes a seat

Just Posted

Centennial Belles prepare for final fashion show

“Visions of Vintage” will take place in Port Alberni on April 7

Alberni film maker getting worldwide recognition for short film on salmon life cycle

Peter Mieras’ short film I Am Salmon has been accepted to film festivals around the world

Young Nuu-chah-nulth boy remembered by his big, beautiful smile

A six-year-old boy died in a Port Alberni home on March 13

Only minor injuries after semi rolls over on Alberni Highway

Semi ended up in the westbound ditch for a number of hours

Port Alberni RCMP looking for missing truck

Truck was last seen at Liquor Depot on Wednesday

Alberni Valley Curling Club hosts Mixed Bonspiel

Bonspiel is more than just a sporting event

Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks

Vegas gets points from 12 players in dominating effort versus Vancouver

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

Rescued Comox canoer credits those ‘at the right place, at the right time’

James Milne was rescued in a hypothermic state Sunday near Goose Spit

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals on the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium

Steller sea lions are a species of special concern and some populations are endangered in parts of Alaska

Most Read