BC Grassroots Rugby coach Gavin Purewal leads young rugby players in a drill at the Black Sheep Rugby Club on Monday, July 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BC Grassroots Rugby coach Gavin Purewal leads young rugby players in a drill at the Black Sheep Rugby Club on Monday, July 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Grassroots rugby for kids coming to Port Alberni this summer

Camps will be hosted at the Port Alberni Black Sheep Rugby Club’s pitch

Rugby camps for kids are coming to Port Alberni this summer.

The camps are hosted by the BC Grassroots Rugby Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to build community through rugby and help build resilience in youth. It ensures that youth have opportunities to participate in safe touch rugby over the spring and summer months.

This is the second year that the BC Grassroots Rugby Foundation has held camps on Vancouver Island, but it’s the first time the camps have been held in Port Alberni.

The goal, says coach Gavin Purewal, is to get kids playing rugby.

Purewal, a member of the Port Alberni Black Sheep Rugby Club, says the Black Sheep used to run a week-long rugby camp for kids in the community, and that’s what this camp is modelled after.

“It’s a lot of fun mini-games,” said Purewal. “Kids can have a lot of fun and learn some skills. We want to make sure kids have a good experience.”

Purewal and his fellow Black Sheep teammate David Symington will be running the Port Alberni faction. The camps are open to kids aged six to 18, with players separated into four different age brackets.

“Once they’re registered, they’re good for the whole summer,” said Purewal. “If they just want to come once a week, they can do that. If they want to try it for a day but don’t want to commit, that’s fine too.”

There is no additional cost to players except for a $32 insurance fee, but Purewal says there are options for kids who might need financial assistance to cover the insurance.

“Finances won’t be a barrier,” he said.

All equipment is provided, but Purewal does recommend that kids bring sunscreen, a hat, water and a snack. Cleats are preferred, but regular runners will work as well.

BC Grassroots Rugby will be working closely with the Black Sheep rugby club and with the City of Port Alberni for the camps. Purewal says he has also been in conversation with Haahuupayak School on the Tseshaht First Nation reserve about bringing the camps to them this summer.

A schedule has been set for the first two weeks of the season, starting on July 12, but there are more dates to come. For more information and for registration, you can visit the BC Grassroots Rugby-Port Alberni Facebook page or www.grassrootsrugby.ca.

“It’s a great game,” said Purewal. “And there’s a spot for everyone. There are life lessons you can learn beyond rugby that you can take with you anywhere.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni Black Sheeprugby

Previous story
Blue Jays slugger Guerrero named MVP as AL rolls to 5-2 win in MLB All-Star Game
Next story
Abbotsford AHL franchise named the Canucks

Just Posted

Museum assistant Amy Vandal unwraps a set of traditional tattoo needles as part of a new exhibit at the Alberni Valley Museum. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Museum explores Indigenous tattoos in new exhibit

RBC presents $80,000 cheque to North Island College. From left to right: Kathleen Kuhnert, NIC vice-president, Students & Community Engagement; Rick Eigler, RBC branch manager, Comox Valley; Kelly Bissell, RBC regional vice-president; Kelly Shopland, NIC executive director Indigenous Education; Aubrey Lively, RBC assistant branch manager; and Katharina Schulte-Bisping, RBC assistant branch manager.
RBC gives $80,000 to support Indigenous students at North Island College

(BCLC image)
$200K lotto ticket purchased in Port Alberni

BC Grassroots Rugby coach Gavin Purewal leads young rugby players in a drill at the Black Sheep Rugby Club on Monday, July 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Grassroots rugby for kids coming to Port Alberni this summer