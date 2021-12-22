The Vancouver Island Safe Speed Association has developed an early concept for a new motorsports park that includes most of the elements of the current Westshore Speedway, due to close after the 2022 season. (Photo courtesy of VISSA)

The Vancouver Island Safe Speed Association has developed an early concept for a new motorsports park that includes most of the elements of the current Westshore Speedway, due to close after the 2022 season. (Photo courtesy of VISSA)

Group getting into gear in push to develop replacement Vancouver Island racetrack

Group working in advance of impending closure of Westshore Speedway after 2022 season

A non-profit group is working to develop a new motorsports park aimed at filling the void to be left when Westshore Speedway closes at the end of next season.

The Vancouver Island Safe Speed Association was formed by long-time members of the region’s motorsports community, with the purpose of taking the lead in ensuring motorsports will always have a home on the Island.

“We believe in the race track. The race track is something that doesn’t just bring racers together, it brings families together. It’s a place for young people to learn how to work on cars, work with crews, things like that,” association president Steve Copp said. “The social side of it is huge … then there is the spin-off in the community with parts, and paint and cars.”

In the current 82-acre concept, the group envisions their facility featuring an oval track for stock car racing and a road course intertwined with the oval to accommodate other racing styles.

READ MORE: Western Speedway revs up with name change

Plans also call for a spectator grandstand, some 2,400 parking spaces and a campground for RVs. A space would be earmarked for an 1/8-mile drag strip to be built at a later date.

But before talks of what the facility would actually look like get serious, the group needs to find a location and adapt the plan to suit the property.

The group hopes to create a new facility on the West Shore, Copp said, and several potential sites are being looked at. The City of Langford has been very helpful so far, he added, earmarking $2.5 million for any non-profit organization which shows it is able to construct and operate a motorsports park for the long term.

That funding came from Strand Properties Corp. and Bastion Development Corp. – the current owners of the Westshore Speedway, known for decades as Western Speedway – and is the result of negotiations with the city over their planned development of a business park and high-end homes for the site.

“The speedway is kind of iconic in Langford … I’m getting a lot of people asking what is going to happen after it shuts down. They want another one,” Langford Mayor Stew Young said. “We are going to support a non-profit group to get in there, come up with some ideas and maybe expand the motorsport experience … it really has to be driven by the racing community. If they want it, we will support it.”

As for how long racers will have to go without a facility once the track closes next fall, Copp said his hope is they will only miss out on one season.

The goal is to have a location settled and a deal struck to purchase it by next fall, with the new track open in time for the 2023 season start that spring, but Copp said it is too early to make any promises.

READ MORE: Business park, residential lots planned for former Western Speedway site

@JSamanski
justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangforddevelopmentWest ShoreWestern Speedway

Previous story
Calgary mayor says Flames intend to pull plug on Event Centre arena project
Next story
There’s no denying the spirit behind Alberni District Secondary’s Totem 66 tournament

Just Posted

Karen Freethy, third from right, protective services coordinator with the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, accepts a $500 donation and a number of teddy bears from members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, Dec. 13, 2021. The teddy bears will be included in care kits for children who may need to be evacuated in case of emergency. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni Toy Run donations will help those who need it most this season

Totem 66 Spirit candidates: from left, Emma Fines, Kaitlyn Aston, Caiden Meyer, Maria Banman and Madeline Joseph have history and experience behind them as they stir up Alberni District Secondary Students in anticipation of Totem 66—whatever it may look like—in early 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
There’s no denying the spirit behind Alberni District Secondary’s Totem 66 tournament

People wait in an hours-long lineup for a PCR test at a Vancouver Coastal Health COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees 2nd record-high number of new COVID cases in as many days; 6 deaths

A painting by Port Alberni artist Maggie Slassor. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Maggi Slassor, an artist since childhood