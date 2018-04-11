Hamilton has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

Men’s night action starts Thursday, April 19

A cool wind died down at about 10:30 a.m. during Men’s Club action on Sunday, leaving the temperature more like spring on the links.

Colin Hamilton had the game of the day, shooting a gross 78. Second low gross, carding a 79, was Jim Proteau. On the net side it was Bill Morin coming in with a spectacular 64, followed by Brian Tall shooting 69. Cal Davies came through with 71. In fourth place with 73 was Corey Nielson. The final net prize went to Phil Anker, shooting 74.

Closest to the pin winners were Brian Tall on No. 2 and Bill Morin on No. 4, also collecting $25 for the charity closest to the pin. There was no one on No. 13, but Fred Fredrickson was on No. 17. Colin Hamilton was awarded $50 for the only birdie on No. 2, while Bill Morin collected $50 for the only birdie on No. 4. There was no outright winner on the mystery hole this week, which was No. 6.

Next Sunday will be four man teams, with the best net and the best gross counting on each hole. This is a sponsored event through the courtesy of an anonymous person, whose initials are T.S. Please sign up in the Pro Shop in foursomes, or sign up as a single and you will be placed on a team. Register no later than 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14 for the 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Don’t forget Men’s Night action starts Thursday, April 19, with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m.

Congratulations also to Tylo Smith, who had a hole in one on No. 4 on Monday, April 2 with his trusty 7 hybrid.

