Hesquiaht Braves revive basketball tournament in Port Alberni

More than 30 teams took the court

An historic basketball tournament in Port Alberni saw a revival last weekend.

Seats at the Alberni Athletic Hall and Maht Mahs gym were packed with cheering fans all weekend as more than 30 teams took the court for the Hesquiaht Braves All Native Basketball Tournament.

The games ran from Thursday, May 2 to the finals on Sunday, May 5 and drew teams from across the province, travelling from as far as East Vancouver, Alert Bay, Bella Bella and the Okanagan.

The All Native Basketball Tournament has a history in Port Alberni, as it ran for more than 25 years and drew almost 50 teams to the former ADSS gym. The last time the tournament took place was in 2007. Constant Charleson and his family are now attempting to revive it.

“It ran for 27 consecutive years,” said Charleson during the finals on Sunday. “Then it went dormant. We’re going to keep it going, for our children.”

The tournament had four different divisions: Junior Girls (17 and under), Junior Boys (17 and under), Women and Men.

Final Results:

Junior Girls—

1.) Hesquiaht Storm

2.) Ahousaht Thunder

Junior Boys—

1.) East Van

2.) PA Warriors

Women—

1.) Hesquiaht – Charleson Clan

2.) West Coast

Men—

1.) Ahousaht Suns

2.) Similkameen

Men’s Division Awards:

All Stars—Luke Robinson, Waylon Swan, Corbin M., Treyton Waardenburg, Jon Joe, Graylon Martin, Ian Samuel.

Best Defensive—Will Casmir

Most Sportsmanlike Player—Luke Robinson

Player Of The Decade—Bobby Rupert

MVP—Greg Charlie Jr

Most Sportsmanlike Team—Similkameen

Women’s Division Awards:

All Stars—Tamia Edgar, Jada Touchie, Ashley Mcginnis, Jaylene Duncan, Teralyn Duncan, Bonnie Frank.

Best Defensive Player—Skylene Patrick

Most Sportsmanlike Player—Jaylene S

Player Of The Decade—Anita Charleson -Touchie

MVP—Skylene Patrick

Most Sportsmanlike Team—Nimpkish Wind

Junior Girls Division Awards:

All Stars— Jada Touchie, Memphis Dick, Janae Sam, Samara Swan, Natalie Calappis, Sereana Kaloucokovale.

Best Defensive Player—Tamia Edgar

Most Sportsmanlike Player—Jada Touchie

Most Promising Player—Dalainee John

MVP—Destiny Hansen

Most Sportsmanlike Team—Hesquiaht Storm

Junior Boys Division Awards:

All Stars—EJ (Vancity), Ethan (Vancity), Elliott Mack, Gredy Barney, Mattias Thomas, Matthew Frank.

Best Defensive Player—EJ (Vancity)

Most Sportsmanlike Player—Jordan Mack

Most Promising Player—Kadin Mack

MVP—Dorian Gonzalas

Most Sportsmanlike Team—NCN Young Gunz



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter