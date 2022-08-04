Video captured on live-stream shows one player kicking another in the face with the blade of his skate. (LiveBarn video)

Video captured on live-stream shows one player kicking another in the face with the blade of his skate. (LiveBarn video)

Hockey player injured by skate blade to the face; Burnaby RCMP investigating

Adult Safe Hockey League said the player has been suspended indefinitely

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after a player was kicked in the face with a skate blade during an adult recreational hockey game.

The incident took place at Burnaby’s Scotia Barn sports complex on July 29. RCMP say the incident was reported on Aug. 2.

”During the incident, the victim was allegedly kicked by another player, causing injuries that required medical treatment. Burnaby RCMP is continuing to investigate the circumstances and actions that led to the player’s injuries.”

The Adult Safe Hockey League, which ran the game, said the conduct of the player “in no way” aligns with the values of the league.

“As a result of their actions, the offending player was issued a match penalty and a game ejection. Subsequently, the player has been suspended indefinitely and will receive supplemental discipline.”

Burnaby RCMP are in possession of video showing one angle of the incident, which has been collected as evidence. Investigators are still in the process of speaking with players and witnesses.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games
Next story
Vancouver Island swimmer Bennett wins gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Just Posted

Port Alberni taekwondo black belt master, Warren Lee, right, receives his black belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Miami from Royce Gracie, making Lee one of only four black belts in Canada under Royce Gracie. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Royce Gracie returns to Dragon Martial Arts in Port Alberni for weekend workshop

The E&N track along Station Avenue in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Premier John Horgan doubts return of Island rail service is achievable

Ksyden Jasken broke onto the Alberni Valley tyee Club leaderboard in the juniors category at the end of July 2022 with a 12.9-pound chinook caught with bait at Ten Mile Point. (ALBERNI VALLEY TYEE CLUB PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Tyee Club’s 2022 ladder season ramps up as chinook start running

Greg Perry cartoon
EDITORIAL: Where have all the workers gone?