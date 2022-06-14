Fans wave Canadian flags before Canada and Curacao play a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League soccer play

Canada controlled the ball, but it wasn’t enough in match in Honduras

Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.

Kevin Josue Lopez scored in the 13th minute for the home side, while teammate Kervin Arriage added an insurance marker in the 78th minute. Jonathan David scored for Canada in the 86th minute.

Canada had nine shot attempts but only two on target, while the Honduras were limited to six shots with three on target. Each team received 16 fouls. Canada had one red card to Alistair Johnston in the fourth minute of injury time.

With the setback Canada slips to 1-1 in the Group C standings with three points, the same as Curacao. Honduras leads with two wins and a loss and six points.

Canada opened its Nations League campaign with a 4-0 win over Curacao last week.

The Nations League serves as the qualification tournament for the 2023 Gold Cup. It will resume in March of next year.

Canada, which is expected to schedule two final World Cup warmup games during the next international window in September, opens its tournament in Qatar against Belgium on Nov. 23.

