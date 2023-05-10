Ice Breaker tournament celebrates next generation of lacrosse players in Port Alberni

Port Alberni’s Diego Hopkins and Brett Bilodeau currently play for the Nanaimo Timbermen. (PHOTO COURTESY KELLY FINES) Port Alberni’s Diego Hopkins and Brett Bilodeau currently play for the Nanaimo Timbermen. (PHOTO COURTESY KELLY FINES) Port Alberni’s Declan Fines was drafted by the Langley Thunder this year. (PHOTO COURTESY KELLY FINES)

The annual Alberni Ice Breaker U11 Lacrosse Tournament returns this weekend, and will once again feature a Junior ‘B’ lacrosse game.

The Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse Association has hosted this tournament on Mother’s Day weekend at the Alberni Valley Multiplex since 2014. This year, they will be hosting five U11 teams from around Vancouver Island.

The lacrosse association has helped many Port Alberni youth find and grow their love of lacrosse over the years—some of whom have played in this very tournament and have gone on to continue their lacrosse career after aging out of minor lacrosse. Brett Bilodeau, Declan Fines and Diego Hopkins are three such players. All three, now Junior-aged players, have taken their skills to the next level. Fines (Langley Thunder) and Hopkins (Nanaimo Timbermen) were both selected in the fourth round of the BCJALL (Junior ‘A’) Entry Draft after their final year in minor lacrosse. Bilodeau went on to win the Junior B2 provincial championships with the Saanich Express, and now plays for the Nanaimo Jr B1 Timbermen.

All three players have attended lacrosse academy as part of their secondary school education—both Bilodeau and Hopkins graduated in 2022 from the lacrosse program at Claremont Secondary School in Saanich, and Fines currently attends a lacrosse program at Nanaimo District Secondary School. Hopkins has just returned from his first semester at Tusculum University in Tennessee as part of their NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse program, while Bilodeau has committed to play NCAA Division II lacrosse at the University of Montevallo in Alabama this coming fall. Fines, who has been playing lacrosse since the age of four, is working toward his own dream of playing college lacrosse as he nears his graduation year.

The Alberni Valley Ice Breaker U11 Tournament will take place May 12-14, 2023, with games going on all weekend (starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with Alberni vs. Juan de Fuca). The weekend will also feature a game between the Jr B2 Oceanside Sharks and Campbell River Ravens at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. The Oceanside Sharks team features some strong AVMLA alumni players in Mattias Hvid and Branden Russell.

