Iron Person event a success at Alberni Golf Course

Twenty-eight players teed it up under cloudy skies and dry conditions

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The weather was awesome for the Iron Person tournament held Sunday, Nov. 17 at Alberni Golf Course. Twenty-eight players teed it up for this event under cloudy skies and dry conditions, with the temperature in the 15 degrees Celsius neighborhood. Pretty decent for the middle of November.

Being an Iron Person event, all players teed off from the blue tees. They weren’t impossible and the greens were in excellent shape.

The winning low gross team led by Toni Clackson and Wolf Suhr, also included were Ted Stewart and Brian Rands. First low net was the foursome of Bill Barrett, Phil Anker, Dave Mann and Steve Pointon. In second low net were Chef Ron Scholtie, Terry Rai, Trevor Primett and Brandon Wells.

The closest to the pin winners were Tylo Smith on No. 2, Hank Krahn on No. 4, Ted Stewart on No. 13 and Eric Maurice on No. 17.

