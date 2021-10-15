Screenshot of Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association website.

Screenshot of Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association website.

Island hockey organization giving cold shoulder to COVID restriction scofflaws

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association makes volunteer vaccinations mandatory

If you want to volunteer for a Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association affiliate this winter, youve got a month left to get vaccinated.

On Oct. 8, the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association voted to implement a further requirement that all volunteers must be double vaccinated by Nov. 22.

The move comes on the heels of ViaSport’s direction that if there are more than 50 spectators at a hockey event, vaccine passports must be checked.

And at least one Island hockey organization has made it clear this season it is not going to be putting up with any abuse of volunteers, coaches, managers or officials over COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine passports.

Tri-Port Minor Hockey, the umbrella organization for the sport on the North Island has enacted a policy that any abuse directed towards volunteers, coaches, managers or officials will not be tolerated.

“Any abuse of volunteers will result in a one month ban from both local arenas for the first offence, followed by a full ban [for the entire season] of both arenas for a second offence. We cannot run these youth sports without volunteers stepping up to make it possible, and there is no excuse to take frustrations out on these people,” a league statement says.

“Tri-Port Minor Hockey will uphold these requirements to ensure that our youth are able to play hockey and enjoy a season with a proper game schedule and the closest to ‘normal’ play possible. This will mean that some parents are not able to be in attendance due to an inability to receive their vaccinations or by personal choice. While these choices will be respected, we will be unable to bend any rules unless a medical exemption is able to be obtained.”

With the start of the minor hockey season currently underway, Port Hardy Minor Hockey president Nicki Ranger posted on social media that she has been disappointed to see several people showing up to the rink and being argumentative and not wanting to follow the vaccine passport rules.

“Simply put: If you are not prepared to wear a mask, and show your vaccine passport when asked, please do not attend.”

Ranger posted on social media she wants everyone to work together to “be the best supporters and fans of our teams! We are all here to support our players on the ice!”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor Hockeyvaccines

Previous story
Local Abbotsford Canucks podcast launches first episode

Just Posted

Port Alberni city council met in person on Oct. 12, 2021 for the first time in more than a year and a half. (ELENA RARDON./ ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hires consultant to update its Official Community Plan

Members of the Huu-ay-aht First Nation burn a copy of the Indian Act during a ceremony where they held the first sitting of their legislature and signed a constitution after implementing the historic Maa-nulth Final Agreement in Anacla, B.C., in the early morning hours of Friday April 1, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
West Coast First Nations’ child care repatriation an early success story

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George (holding Hughes’ puppy Riot) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The temporary warming shelter included two propane firepits, food, warm drinks, Naloxone and hygiene kits. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni OKs outdoor warming centres this winter

A towering structure of girders marks the spot where Imperial Cannery used to be located along the Steveston Waterfront. Marine industrial machinery and other material have been incorporated into the Lower Mainland community’s boardwalk. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Steveston is a perfect blend of history and trendiness