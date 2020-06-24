Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL, after playing 20 seasons, at a news conference in Calgary on Monday, July 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Jarome Iginla strong candidate to earn spot in Hockey Hall of Fame today

Jarome Iginla had 1,300 points in 1,554 career NHL games

Former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla headlines the list of first-time eligible players for selection to the Hockey Hall of Fame today.

The class of 2020 will be unveiled this afternoon after the selection committee meets.

Iginla had 1,300 points in 1,554 career NHL games and helped Canada win gold at the Olympics in 2002 in Salt Lake City and 2010 in Vancouver.

At the latter Winter Games, Iginla made the pass to Sidney Crosby for the golden goal in overtime against the United States.

Other players eligible for the first time include Marian Hossa and Shane Doan.

Fans of the Senators will be anxious to see if longtime Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson gets the nod in his fourth year on the ballot.

Former Canadian women’s team forward Jennifer Botterill and goalie Kim St-Pierre also are eligible this year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

NHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Just Posted

New bakery set to open in Port Alberni’s Uptown

Wildflower Bakery and Café will be located next to Brie and Barrel on Argyle Street

VALLEY SENIORS: For the love of her community

Sally Anderson is a beloved volunteer in Port Alberni

Sunday morning golf sees good turnout in Port Alberni

Next Sunday, June 28 there will be a stableford competition

Yukon poet kjmunro headlines Port Alberni’s virtual Words on Fire

Monthly spoken word event continues virtually at Char’s Landing

Special Cruise for Care fills Port Alberni food bank’s shelves

Volunteer firefighters donate two pallets of food thanks to local grocery store

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse

Lead author Jiayun Angela Yao says rapid public health action to limit smoke exposure is vital

Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

The move comes after the RCMP dash-cam footage of Chief Allan Adam’s arrest was made public

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, Insights West poll suggested

Nanaimo woman wins $250,000 playing online slots

Amanda Lauer lines up the symbols on the Bonanza game

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Most Read