Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57

Patrick Mahomes had issues with upper ankle injury midway through game

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, but returned to lead Kansas City to its second Super Bowl win in four years.

The NFL MVP also had a key run on his bum ankle in the Chiefs’ win over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City benefited from a defensive holding call against Philadelphia on its final drive, allowing it to run out the clock before Butker’s kick. Jerick McKinnon had a clear path to the end zone but took a knee at the 1-yard line.

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NFL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. snowboarder Darcy Sharpe wins World Cup slopestyle gold in Calgary

Just Posted

Maxx Bodaly of the Port Alberni Black Sheep takes down a runner for the Squamish Axemen near the goal line. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep take down Squamish Axemen in BC rugby action

Representatives from the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and Koers & Associates Ltd. cut a ribbon at Karen Place to mark the completion of Beaver Creek’s water system improvements on Wednesday, Feb. 8. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ACRD celebrates improvements to Beaver Creek’s water system

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau listens to Dr. Alex Nataros speak to reporters Friday morning. Nataros plans to open a community health centre in Port Hardy with several colleagues and called on the provincial government to allow physician assistants. (Screencap)
Workplace dissatisfaction in Island Health reaching unhealthy levels: reports

Jack Simmons, 5, has fun picking up ingredients to make soup from a recipe provided at the Family Literacy Event on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Echo Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Families have fun during Literacy Day events in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image