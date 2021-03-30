The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets’ season suspended after positive COVID-19 test

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night. That game has now been postponed

The Kelowna Rockets season has been suspended as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.

The WHL announced the season’s suspension on Tuesday, March 30.

The positive test was among one of the Rockets’ team staff members within the cohort. No players have tested positive.

The WHL is working with local health authorities on the matter.

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night. That game has now been postponed.

So far, the Rockets have played just two games of the shortened 24-game season that began last week.

In their season opener on Friday, March 26, the Rockets shut out the Victoria Royals in a stunning 5-0 win, before the tables turned in a 6-0 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Sunday, March 28.

It’s not currently known when or if the Rockets will resume their season.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets prepping for first game in more than a year

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusKelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youngest member of Olympic team enjoying first taste of Canada program
Next story
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.

Just Posted

Tom Bridger, an electrician with Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd., with the six-metre-long model of Naval ship HMCS Rainbow, sitting in CME’s facility at Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni. The large vessel under construction in the background is a geoduck packing ship. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Navy League ship model finds new home

Canadian Maritime Engineering saves model from scuttling in Port Alberni

The visitors’ centre and courtyard are the first places that greet visitors to McLean Mill National Historic Site in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill better off removed from ALR, city agrees

City of Port Alberni votes to ask for mill’s removal from Agricultural Land Reserve

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

McLean Mill was established as a working sawmill in 1926 in the Alberni Valley, and has been open as a national historic site since 2000. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill site will be better used outside of the ALR, say proponents

City of Port Alberni will decide whether to apply for removal of ALR at 2 p.m. meeting

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo author Vicki McLeod shares her wild swimming experience

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Police converge at the Dufferin Crescent and Boundary Avenue intersection in Nanaimo early Tuesday morning after a man allegedly left a taxi without paying fare and then bear-sprayed the taxi driver. (Photo submitted)
Man arrested for allegedly bear-spraying taxi driver in Nanaimo

RCMP set up containment area and tracked suspect with police dog

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

B.C. employers can apply for a tax credit for hiring, rehiring laid-off employees or increasing hours. (Vernon Morning Star)
B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 hiring, rehiring tax credit

Credit can be applied to outstanding employer health tax

Ken Meuckon on March 26, 2021, next to a photo of the tracks he found on his property near Coombs Junction in the winter of 2019. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. man asks: Barefoot Bigfoot or just big-footed bear tracks?

Frightening recent encounter brings back memories of strange print found on property

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks’ Adam Gaudette celebrated a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

The forward played 11 minutes on ice during Vancouver’s last game, March 24

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Man arrested after fires at three Masonic Temples in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

Most Read