Ladies West Coast Amateur draws a crowd to Alberni Golf Course

The Ladies West Coast Amateur Two Ball Tournament was held at the Alberni Golf Course on Sunday. There was a great turnout, with 72 women from all over the Island participating. Many thanks to Toni Clackson for organizing the event. Also thanks to the scoring team of LaDonna Knutson, Kathy White, Jan Cross and Pat Nicklen and thanks to Pro. Brian Rands and his staff for their help. After golf, the ladies enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch thanks to Ron Scholtie and the kitchen and dinning room staff.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the day, as half the field went home with a prize. The first place team on the gross side went to the twosome of Shelley Stouffer and Karen Kloske of March Meadows, shooting 66. Second place was Dar Michell and Christina Proteau of Alberni and Mt. Brenton, shooting 69. Third gross was won by Mary Ruston and Holly Sanders from Glacier Greens, shooting 73. Fourth low gross was won by Josee Deslauriers and Sally Dobler of Morningstar, carding 74. The fifth low gross was awarded to the team of Carol Ayley and Raelene Robertson of Crown Isle, coming in with 76.

On the net side, taking first place was Amber Dufour and Michelle Bertrand from Glacier Greens, shooting 63. Second low net went to Kelly Strachan and Fran Robinson, also shooting 63. Third spot went to Nancy Booth and Tammy Brunin of Glacier Greens and Story Creek, shooting net 65. Fourth place went to Marge Bibby and Carol Dalzell of Cottonwood, also carding 65. The fifth low net was won by Katy Doran and Jacy Tremblay of Comox, coming in with 66.

After a two week break, the Men’s Club will return to action this coming Sunday, June 30. It will be a best net and best gross competition, with the usual closest to the pins and money pot as well as the charity closest to the pin up for grabs.