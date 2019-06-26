Ladies West Coast Amateur draws a crowd to Alberni Golf Course

72 women from all over Vancouver Island participated

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Ladies West Coast Amateur Two Ball Tournament was held at the Alberni Golf Course on Sunday. There was a great turnout, with 72 women from all over the Island participating. Many thanks to Toni Clackson for organizing the event. Also thanks to the scoring team of LaDonna Knutson, Kathy White, Jan Cross and Pat Nicklen and thanks to Pro. Brian Rands and his staff for their help. After golf, the ladies enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch thanks to Ron Scholtie and the kitchen and dinning room staff.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the day, as half the field went home with a prize. The first place team on the gross side went to the twosome of Shelley Stouffer and Karen Kloske of March Meadows, shooting 66. Second place was Dar Michell and Christina Proteau of Alberni and Mt. Brenton, shooting 69. Third gross was won by Mary Ruston and Holly Sanders from Glacier Greens, shooting 73. Fourth low gross was won by Josee Deslauriers and Sally Dobler of Morningstar, carding 74. The fifth low gross was awarded to the team of Carol Ayley and Raelene Robertson of Crown Isle, coming in with 76.

On the net side, taking first place was Amber Dufour and Michelle Bertrand from Glacier Greens, shooting 63. Second low net went to Kelly Strachan and Fran Robinson, also shooting 63. Third spot went to Nancy Booth and Tammy Brunin of Glacier Greens and Story Creek, shooting net 65. Fourth place went to Marge Bibby and Carol Dalzell of Cottonwood, also carding 65. The fifth low net was won by Katy Doran and Jacy Tremblay of Comox, coming in with 66.

After a two week break, the Men’s Club will return to action this coming Sunday, June 30. It will be a best net and best gross competition, with the usual closest to the pins and money pot as well as the charity closest to the pin up for grabs.

Previous story
Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

Just Posted

Port Alberni cannabis operation issued temporary permit

Production still more than a year away

Ladies West Coast Amateur draws a crowd to Alberni Golf Course

72 women from all over Vancouver Island participated

Port Alberni’s Paramount Theatre offers new and improved movie experience

Theatre has recliner seats, new roof, improved lighting

EDITORIAL: Graduates are the voices of today

On Friday, students from Alberni District Secondary School will don caps and gowns…

ARTS AROUND: Children’s summer art camps offered in Port Alberni

Teas on the Terrace starts next week

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name protected by publication ban

North Island thrift store robbed at knifepoint, say RCMP

Suspect fled on bicycle following Tuesday stick-up

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

UPDATE: RCMP arrest second person in North Island arson investigation

Police say suspects identified, house fire ‘not random’

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

Most Read