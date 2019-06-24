Ladybird ends undefeated season with Spring League championship

The Ladybird Engraving squad was awarded the Men’s Spring League trophy as 2019 Champions! From Left to Right: Jacob Put; Martin Adair; Corey Williams; Ted Haggard; Kevin Titian Jr; Kevin Titian Sr; Mike Lange. Missing: Gus Brooks. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Five teams battled through the five-week regular season and three weeks of playoffs to arrive at Championship Week to crown our 2019 Spring League Champion. Both games featured end to end action as competitors left everything they had on the court.
Semi-final: Alberni Co-op (67) vs. LB Woodchoppers (57)
As the first half wore on, it was the Woodchoppers who blinked first, abandoning their game and trying to run with Co-op, rather than trying to force the slower pace. In most cases for Co-op, Jayden Moss was the release man as he piled up the points throughout the first half. He accounted for 30 of Co-op’s 38 first half points as the Chopper scoring ran cold. Halftime 38-24.
In the second half, Co-op surged back to a double-digit lead with five minutes to go and never looked back. Final score 67-57.
Jayden Moss finished with an outstanding 42-point playoff effort and Eddie Fred had 11 for the victorious Co-op squad. The Woodchoppers had four players hit double digits: Isaac Jack (15), Dave Eamer (13), Brayden Kirschner and Trey Bell 10 apiece as the LB Woodchopper’s season ended with a third place finish.
Championship: Ladybird Engraving (68) vs. Alberni Co-op (59)
It was only fitting that these two squads should meet in the finals. The only blemishes to the Co-op squad’s record came at the hands of Ladybird, and some of the most hotly contested battles for Ladybird were against this Co-op team. Each squad can run. Each squad can shoot. Each squad can dominate the boards seemingly at will when motivated.
Both teams pushed the pace and had open looks and both teams missed often. Perhaps because Co-op was a little more warmed up from playing earlier in the evening, they began to find their range a little more quickly as five different players got into the scoring action regularly and were largely successful in keeping Mike Lange of the scorer’s sheet throughout the first half. No sooner had Co-op pushed out to a 15-7 lead when the Birds’ Lange, Williams and Put were able to hit key shots from downtown on near consecutive possessions. Just in the blink of an eye, it’s a game.
The clock eventually bled down to the final seconds and a 68-59 final score. Jayden Moss contributed 26 pts and Chris Gow and Eddie Fred had 11 pts for the second place Co-op finish. Mike Lange’s 18 pts, Kevin Titian Jr’s 14 pts and Martin Adair’s 11 pts helped Ladybird Engraving hoist the Men’s Spring League trophy as the 2019 Champions.
Men’s Spring League All-Star Squad: Kevin Titian Jr (Ladybird Engraving); Jayden Moss (Alberni Co-op); Trey Bell (LB Woodchoppers); Ian Samuel (Dave Ralla); Coby Felsman Jr (Italian Stallions).