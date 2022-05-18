Lawn bowlers in Port Alberni celebrate with open houses

New at the bowling green this year is a croquet course

Robin Forrest, president of the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club, delivers a practice shot on the bowling green during an open house May 14, 2022. Another open house takes place this Saturday, May 21, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

The Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club has kicked off the 2022 season with a series of open houses as well as a new feature.

Lawn bowling officially started at the current location on Wallace Street, between Echo Centre and Alberni District Secondary School, in 1990. The sod was seeded that year and despite a change in access to the clubhouse (now off Wood Avenue), lawn bowling has continued at the same location ever since.

This year has not had the start to the season that they usually have due to the monsoons that have dictated a change to the regular schedule of play and tournaments. The Fred Hanson Red Socks event is usually the first in the season and will be held in late May if the weather is drier.

The club started out as part of the Sunshine Club in 1985 but is now owned by lawn bowling club members. This year they have added croquet to further entice new members.

The clubhouse is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone interested in trying out lawn bowling or croquet can take a series of three free introductory lessons. Membership costs $160 for a year and gives access to the clubhouse seven days a week.

There are regular events such as Monday night singles (a one-on-one competition), Tuesday Triples with teams of three, Wednesday pairs, Thursday night “Fun Night” with a variety of games and sometimes include an obstacle course for lawn bowling and also croquet. The “Fun Nights” are also theme night socials that could be rock and roll, Hawaiian or your favourite movie star.

Friday evenings are for “drop-in” sessions from 6:30–8:30 p.m. for anyone wanting to try either sport. Business league play will take place Friday evenings as well. The weekends are for either free play by members or hosting district tournaments.

Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club will host the provincial Senior Women’s Triples championships from Aug. 19 – 21.

The club is holding another open house this Saturday, May 21 from 1–4 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to come out and try lawn bowling or croquet (please wear flat shoes). If it is raining, there will still be members at the club to answer questions and hand out brochures.

For more information, contact president Robin Forrest at 250-730-2565.

