Lawn bowling club sees success in Port Alberni

Things are looking good at the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club.

The club’s two men’s teams finished first and second at a tournament earlier this summer, topping a “very competitive” field of North Island District players at the Port Alberni Men’s and Women’s Open Pairs lawn bowling tournament in late June.

The pairs team of Jake van Kooten and Stephen Forrest went undefeated in four games over two days and came in first, while Don Chater and Neil Wilson recovered from a first round defeat with three wins to grab second place with more ends won over a team from Courtenay at 3-1.

The team of Elaine van Kooten and Eileen Chater came in third in the women’s section of the tournament.

“Things are looking good,” said club president Robin Forrest.”This may be the first time in over 15 years that Port Alberni men’s teams have finished first and second in our own tournament.”

New bowlers are always welcome to join club games and practice times to try out this fun sport, said Forrest.

This coming weekend (Aug. 19-21), the club will host the Provincial Senior Women’s Championships, featuring six teams from the North Island and Powell River district. The Port Alberni team of skip Robin Forrest, vice Kathleen Joyce and lead Elaine van Kooten will represent the host club.

The competition consists of a six-team round robin and starts on Friday with games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and continues on Saturday with games at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The first and second place teams after the round robin will play for the gold/silver medals and the third and fourth place teams will play for the bronze on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. The gold/silver medal game will also be televised by Shaw Cable.

Spectators are welcome throughout the tournament. The lawn bowling club is located at 4255 Wallace Street, with access off the Wood School entrance.

Port Alberni