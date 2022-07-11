‘Lightning on the Lake’ regatta returns to Sproat Lake

A racer takes a lap around Sproat Lake during the regatta on Sunday, July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Matt Reed and Mike Mascall race in the drags during Lightning on the Lake on July 10, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERIN VALLEY NEWS)
Two Formula One boats race neck-and-neck at Sproat Lake on Sunday, July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Two Formula One boats race at Sproat Lake on July 10 with the Hawaii Mars visible in the background. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A Formula One boat turns on a dime during racing action at Sproat Lake on Sunday, July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Formula One boats made a splash in their return to Sproat Lake. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Patrick Perry from Kelowna and his 'Second Chance' Hondo flat-bottom boat were one of more than two dozen boats, haulers and classic cars kicking off the Sproat Lake Regatta at the show and shine, Friday, July 8, 2022 at Stirling Park. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Stan Kujala, right, answers questions abaout his Cougar flat-bottom boat the 'West Coast Quickey,' Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Stirling Park boat show and shine that kicked off the Sproat Lake Regatta. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The Sproat Lake Regatta made a successful return to the Alberni Valley after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Boats took to the water on Sproat Lake on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 for the Lightning on the Lake races. Spectators were treated to the sight and sound of speedy Formula One boats, which returned for the first time in a few years.

This year’s event was dedicated to Joe Van Bergen and Peter Sevigny, who both passed away earlier this year. Van Bergen and Sevigny were both involved in the early days of the Sproat Lake Regatta.

A show ‘n shine event also took place at Stirling Park on Beaver Creek Road on Friday, July 8, with more than two dozen boats, haulers and classic cars.

