Lloyd Fairley wins men’s championship event at Alberni Golf Course

Alberni Golf Club men’s club committee member Gerry Fagan, left, congratulates Lloyd Fairley on winning the men’s club championship with a gross score of 73 on Sunday, June 9. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

There was an excellent turnout on Sunday at Alberni Golf Course as 54 players teed it up for the Men’s Club Championship.

We would like to welcome back, Gerry White and Chad Anker as well as new member Cody Breuker, which gives us a total 91 Men’s Club members so far this season.

Many thanks to Port Boat House for their generous contribution to the day. Smitty’s Restaurant and Buy Low Foods donated gift cards for the championship as well.

The winner of the championship with a gross score of 73 was Lloyd (I never get a break) Fairley. Great game, Lloyd.

Second low gross with 76 was Terry Rai, third low gross went to Kyle Luchinski carding 77 and winning on a count back over Joe Henri, who also shot 77. The final gross prize went to Cody Breuker, also shooting 77.

On the net side Hank Krahn took top honors with 62. Next, carding 64, was Glen Trask, followed by Sam Parhar 65 and Lucas Clark 66. Then there was a group at 67:, the winners by retrogression were Dave Mann, Chris Owen, Al Wright and Ron Barker. Then came Brian Tall with 69. Finally, with net 70 were Bill Bjornson, Brent Tall and Doug Cheetham.

The closet to the pin winners were Sam Parhar on No. 2, Steve Pointon on No. 4, Sam Parhar on No. 13 and Lucas Clark on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Lucas Clark. The long drive on No. 5 was Kyle Luchinski. Prizes can be picked up in the pro shop.

Just a reminder that the West Coast Amateur goes next Saturday and Sunday, June 15–16. Please have your entry into the pro shop by Wednesday, June 12. The Ladies West Coast goes the following Sunday, June 23.

The next Men’s Sunday morning golf will be held on Sunday, June 30. See you then!