Logger Sports a hit at 74th Alberni District Fall Fair

Amanda Pouchnik topples Ryan Simmonds to win the novice Log Birling. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Allison Briscoe of Port McNeill competes in the hot saws. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Nick Russell of Port McNeill competes in the Open Single Bucking. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Ky Harteline competes in the Ladies Single Buck. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Allison Briscoe of Port McNeill competes in the Ladies Single Buck. Briscoe ended up winning first place in the competition. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Logger Sports competitors take part in the Open Tree Climbing. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Kenji Boyko keeps his balance in the Choker Race. Boyko ended up winning the competition with a time of 0:21.12. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Kenji Boyko of Port Alberni, left, topples his opponent, Nick Hall, to win the first heat of the Open Log Birling. Boyko ended up placing second in the competition. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Logger Sports competition at the 74th annual Alberni District Fall Fair last weekend brought novice and professional competitors from across Canada and the U.S. to Port Alberni.

The events included three Canadian Championships: the Ladies’ Single Buck (winner Allison Briscoe), Men’s Double Buck (winners Nick Russell and Nick Hall) and Novice Tree Climbing (winner Verjall Ham).

Local competitor Kenji Boyko won first in the Open Choker Race and second in the Open Log Birling.

Allison Briscoe of Port McNeill won the women’s best all-around award, while Mitch Hewitt of Scotch Creek won the men’s best all-around award.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter