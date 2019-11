Maquinna Elementary wins SD70 school track meet

Neill School finished second, and Wickaninnish Elementary from Tofino finished third

Students from Maquinna School celebrate victory at the SD70 Elementary School track meet in October 2019. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Maquinna School in Port Alberni earned the top award at the School District 70 Elementary Cross Country Meet held Oct. 23 in Port Alberni.

Neill School finished second, and Wickaninnish Elementary from Tofino finished third overall.

Results 2019

Grade 6/7 Boys’ Division

Jayden Miguez – Maquinna

Grayson Salmon – Neill

Graydon Homan – Maquinna

Brendan Abbott – Neill

Koen Leferre – UES

Kieran Veilleux – JPII

Owen Mahovlic – Maquinna

Liam Manmohan – Wickaninnish

Leaf Aasen – AES

Tyson Rhodes – UES

Grade 6/7 Girls’ Division

Yemaya Windle – Wickaninnish

Sakura Westcott – Wickaninnish

Jaidyn Veresh – Maquinna

Kate Basra – Howitt

Brielle Banton – Howitt

Ella Klipa – Maquinna

Jayden Swansen – Neill

Miley Karaim – Wood

Ella Freethy – Maquinna

Ayla Killins – Wickaninnish

Grade 5 and Under Boys’ Division

Rain Olsen – Maquinna

Momo Parsanishi – Alberni

Bennett Moes – Maquinna

Grady Miller – AES

Rowan Hodgson – AES

Jasper Windle – Wickaninnish

Elliot Warman – JPII

Gavin Fong – Howitt

Deacon Massop – AES

Cane Olsen – Maquinna

Grade 5 and Under Girls’ Division

Sejal Golemba – AES

Elena Veilleux – Ecole des Grands-cedre

Abby Gow – Neill

Chloe Moore – UES

Annalise Cole – Neill

Esme Wheatley – Maquinna

Ella Mahovlic – Maquinna

Charlie Eyford – Maquinna

Kayla Miguez – Maquinna

Isabelle Menzies – Maquinna

Overall Team Results:

Maquinna

Neill

Wickaninnish