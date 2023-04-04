McLean Mill 10K in Port Alberni sees triumphant return and record runs

Jonathan Walker from Esprit RC, was first across the finish line for the McLean Mill 10K run on Sunday, April 2, 2023. (TERESA BIRD/ Alberni Valley News)

Last Sunday saw a triumphant return of the Port Alberni edition of the Vancouver Island Race Series. Previously known as the Paper Chase 10K and then 15K, the race not only has a new name, but a new course, too: the McLean Mill 10K.

The 2022 series champion Jonathan Walker (Esprit RC) won the race with a time of 33:36. In the female category, Emily Bugoy (Mettle Heart Endurance) took her first race win with a time of 37:41, a two-minute and six-second personal best. Both performances set course records, as it was the first time that the new course has been used.

“It was a good race, hillier than I thought, with a tough second half, but I am happy with the win,” said Walker. “I will be looking to improve my personal best (which is 32:56) at the Times Colonist 10K on April 30 and running well at the Bazan Bay 5K on April 23.”

When asked how the race went, Bugoy—who cycled 45K from Coombs—said, “My feet were numb from the ride. I hadn’t raced off the bike before. It took a while to get comfortable.” She added that she is happy with the new personal best.

There was snow falling after the race when she rode back home to Coombs. When asked if she will be cycling to the next race, the Sooke 10K, she said, “Yes—from Victoria though, not from Coombs.”

Finishing in second place was also the first 40-plus master Keith Mills (Prairie Inn Harriers). He clocked a 34:56 performance. Taking third was Chris Walsh (GCE South Island Runners) in 35:09.

The second female was Natasha Parsons in 38:05 (Badass Chicks Run Trails). Jill Ramstead (Ceevacs Road Runners) took third in 39:48, and she was also the first master.

The race saw a record 404 finishers. The previous Port Alberni record was 364 finishers, back in 2010 when it was the Paper Chase 10K. The race had a successful return after taking a two-year pandemic pause. The race started and finished at the McLean Mill National Historic Site.

Port Alberni