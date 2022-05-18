Men’s golf rained out for third weekend at Alberni Golf Course

For the third time this season, the Men’s Sunday Morning golf tournament was rained out. We will try again this coming Sunday and hopefully it will be dry.

On Sunday, May 22 we will be having the Stableford Competition, sponsored by Schill Insurance Co.

The format is as follows: double bogie or worse – 1 point, bogie – 0 point, par – 1 point, birdie – 2 points, eagle – 3 points, other – 4 points. This is a net competition, with a couple of gross prizes thrown in. Please make sure you finish all holes for handicap purposes.

The fee to play is $14 which includes all prizes, four closest to the pins as well as the charity closest to the pin on No. 7 and the money pot.

Please book your own time in the pro shop in your own group starting at 8 a.m. and going to 10 a.m.

Gerry Fagan writes the golf column for the Sunday men’s club at Alberni Golf Course.

