Mid Island Masters win dragon boat regatta in Port Alberni

The Mid Island Masters were the first place overall winners. They pose here with the trophy that will have their team name engraved on it. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) The Sproat Ness paddlers were the only local team to enter the competition on Aug. 28. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Dragon Riders, winners of the Guts and Glory race, stand with prize presenters Joanne Sutherland and Tracey Anderson. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The West Coast Dragon Boat Society hosted their annual mixed regatta last weekend.

There were 12 teams in the competition on Sunday, Aug. 28 that arrived from all over the Island.

In previous years, the regatta has been held in September. Unfortunately, it is usually accompanied by a downpour of rain. This year, the earlier date provided sunny weather and wind, which didn’t deter the paddlers—only enhanced the weather by cooling it off.

First place in the mixed category went to Mid Island Masters from Nanaimo, with a combined time of 4:07.25. Second place went to Hydra Force with a total time of 4:17.24, putting them in the top three and making them eligible for the Guts and Glory competition. First place in women’s event went to Warrior Chix, with a time of 4:27.26.

The Guts and Glory competition took place between the top three teams: Mid Island Masters, Hydra Force and the youth team Dragon Riders out of Comox. Dragon Riders won and were presented with a basket filled with sweet treats from sponsor Robbins & Company Chartered Professional Accountants.

The Dragon Riders also won first in the youth category with a time of 4:27.26.

James Brook was the announcer for the event and Ridge View Health & Performance gave paddlers a much-appreciated massage between races.

Port Alberni