Mike Savard wins Sunday men’s golf championship at Alberni Golf Club

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the AV News

Sunday dawned damp but playable as the one-day Men’s Sunday Morning Golf championship got underway at Alberni Golf Club.

The overall winner with a gross score of 73 was Mike Savard. Other gross winners were Josh Harvey with 78, Chase Shiner 79, Chandler Shearer 80, Cody Breuker 82 Scott Staley 82, Cory Nielsen 83 and Ted Stewart 84. On the net side Robin Corse came through with 67 followed by, Reece Bowne 69, Glen Mee 70, Ben Rollheiser 71, Chris Bird 72, Bill Barrett 72, Bob Matlock 73, and Nolan Ward 74.

Many thanks to Port Boat House and the Alberni Golf Club for their generous contributions to the championships.

Closest to the pin winners were Scott Staley on No. 2, Chase Shiner on No. 4, Fred Fredrickson on No. 13 and Phil Anker on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Jim Proteau, collecting $30.

The Alberni Golf Club had their championship on the weekend as well, only it was a two-day affair. The winners are as follows (keeping in mind the scores are for two days): Mike Savard 153, Josh Harvey 154, Scott Staley 156, Cody Breuker 157 Chase Shiner 158 and Cory Nielsen 163.

On Sunday, July 24 we will be having a two-man scramble, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Please register on the sheet with your partner. The sign-up sheet will be in the pro shop; be sure to include both your handicaps. You add your two handicaps together and take one-third of the total and that is your team cap.

Please make sure you are registered by 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

