Mission Stars win U15 hockey provincials in Port Alberni

James Raffan of the Mission Stars dishes a pass to teammate Tyler Way in front of the Powell River net during the gold medal game on Wednesday, March 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) The Mission Stars celebrate Avery Boscariol’s goal in the second period of a the gold medal game against Powell River on Wednesday, March 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Jonathon Ewert of the Mission Stars fires a shot on the Powell River goal during the gold medal game on Wednesday, March 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Lucas Wiercioch of the Mission Stars fires a shot on the Powell River goal during the gold medal game on Wednesday, March 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Lane Dumont of the Alberni Valley U15 Bulldogs picks a corner on goalie Courtnay Cooke of the Winfield Bruins on Tuesday, March 21. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Ashton Conn of the Alberni Valley U15 Bulldogs fires a shot on the Bruins’ goal on Tuesday, March 21. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Goaltender Courtnay Cooke of the Winfield Bruins makes a save on Samuel Gurd of the Alberni Valley U15 Bulldogs (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Lane Dumont of the Alberni Valley U15 Bulldogs tries to carry the puck into the Bruins’ zone (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) The Alberni Valley U15 Bulldogs celebrate Lane Dumont’s goal in the second period of a game against the Winfield Bruins on Tuesday, March 21. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The Mission Stars have won the U15 Tier 3 Hockey Provincials.

The provincial championship took place in Port Alberni, B.C. over March 19-22. Mission won three games and tied once against Quesnel in the round robin event to make it to the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, they faced New Westminster and won 7-4, punching their ticket to the gold medal game against Powell River.

Mission struck first in the gold medal game, as James Raffan scored a goal just a minute into the first period. Powell River managed to tie things up midway through the first, with a goal from Eugene Souch, but Atticus Wall of Mission scored two more to give Mission a 3-1 lead going into the second frame.

The second period was all Mission, with Tyler Way, Noah Gasparik and Raffan scoring three goals in quick succession at the beginning of the frame. Avery Boscariol added another in the second half of the period to give Mission a comfortable 7-1 lead.

Powell River scored twice in the third period (with goals from Carter Stekman and Hunter Bessette), but Mission held on for a 7-3 win.

The home team of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs went 0-4 during the tournament. Their first game in the round robin was a 3-0 loss against Dawson Creek. They managed to keep things close during a game against Quesnel on Day One, with four third-period goals and a hat trick from Ashton Conn, but ultimately fell 8-7.

The Bulldogs also had a 5-1 loss against Mission and a 9-6 loss against the Winfield Bruins.



