Mixed golf tourney ends in thrilling playoff at Alberni Golf Course

29th Annual Mixed Tournament took place in August

Cherie Williams and her son, Cam Williams-Johnston, were low net winners at the 2018 annual mixed tourney at the Alberni Golf Course. SUBMITTED PHOTO

BY KATHY MACDONALD

Special to the News

The Alberni Golf Club hosted the 29th Annual Mixed Tournament in August. Golfers from our club, and from all over the Islands and as far away as Calgary came to participate. Many arrived days early or stayed afterwards to enjoy the golf club and the Alberni Valley as a whole.

There was some very good golf to watch. Suzanne Jones and Lloyd Fairley won low gross on the second playoff hole on Sunday, beating out Christina and Jim Proteau, who also shot a score of 143.

Mother and son team of Cherie Williams and Cam Williams-Johnston won low net by four strokes, with a score of 119.

Along with the golf, the golfers enjoyed delicious meals. And with a theme of “Gilligan’s Island” there were many in costume and much fun to be had after the banquet Saturday night, playing games and dancing to the music of ‘Cruise Control’.

The tournament committee would like to thank all of the sponsors for their generosity, helping make it such a successful and memorable time for all the participants.

We heard over and over again how much the people from out of town enjoyed their stay, and that they will be back ‘for sure!’.

