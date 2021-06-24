Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Paul Byron (41) during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Paul Byron (41) during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens beat Vegas 3-2 in OT to reach first Stanley Cup final since 1993

Habs now await winner of Tampa Bay-New York Islanders series

The Montreal Canadiens are heading to the Stanley Cup final.

The Canadiens beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime Thursday in Game 6 of their NHL semifinal to book a spot in the final.

Montreal is the first Canadian team in 10 years to advance to the final.

The Habs were Canada’s last Stanley Cup winner, capturing the title in 1993.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

hockeyMontrealNHL

Previous story
Canadian basketball player may be forced to choose between infant daughter, 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s RCMP station on Morton Street. (GOOGLE EARTH PHOTO)
Guards’ timelines show gaps in care of jailed B.C. teen

Charlie Thompson speaks during a June 7 gathering at the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School. Like many former students of the school, Thompson wants recognition of the children buried in the site, and answers as to why they never came home. (Eric Plummer/Ha-Shilth-Sa photo)
Work begins on researching unmarked burials at Alberni residential school site

DriveBC had a notification up about the closure of Highway 4 near the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce overnight June 24, 2021. (SCREENSHOT)
One dead after accident on Highway 4 in Port Alberni

Tricia McAuley (far right) stands with her former students and a pair of cheques that will be delivered to the Salvation Army and the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students at an Alberni school raise funds through craft fair