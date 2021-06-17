MOSS Sailing camps return to Alberni Valley

Kids from a MOSS Sailing Camp sail just off Canal Waterfront Park in Alberni Inlet during a day camp in August 2014. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Sailing camps for kids are returning to the Alberni Valley.

The City of Port Alberni Parks, Recreation and Heritage department has partnered with BCSailing this summer to host four, one-week sailing camps at Sproat Lake for youth aged 6-14 years. Sproat Lake Landing Resort has donated the use of their grass area and dock for this program to take place in a quiet sheltered corner of the lake.

“It has been many years since a sailing program has been offered here in Port Alberni and we are excited that the MOSS Program (Mobile Optimist Sailing School) is coming back to our beautiful lake,” said Shawn Bourgoin, recreation services manager with the City of Port Alberni.

The Mobile Optimist Sailing Club began in 2007 as a way to bring sailing to communities where an established sailing community hadn’t been before. Their summer camps in Port Alberni that ran out of Canal Waterfront Park for several years were among the most popular in the west, along with Sooke and Whitehorse, Yukon.

Now MOSS is coming back to the Alberni Valley, this time at Sproat Lake.

Sailors-in-training will learn the basics of sailing, focusing on fun and boating safety in the comfort of the warm lake throughout the month of August. Launching, docking, steering, balancing, and propulsion are just some of the activities covered on and off the water.

The youth will be using seven-foot Optimist sailboats throughout this program. These boats are easy to handle and learn on. By the end of the week-long camp, students will be able to safely sail on their own. In addition to these skills the program develops confidence and leadership in its participants.

No experience is necessary, but please join with a sense of adventure and be open to learning new things each day. Students should be comfortable in and around the water while wearing a lifejacket.

Professionally trained and Sail Canada-certified coaches will ensure every experience is a positive one.

Visit https://bcsailing.bc.ca/mobile-optimist-sailing-school-moss/ for more information and just click on the camp you wish to register for. Space is limited.

Camp Dates Available: Aug. 2-6, Aug. 9-13, Aug. 16-20 and/or Aug. 23-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

