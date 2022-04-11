Mount Arrowsmith figure skaters finish strong at FunSkate competition

Star 1 Skaters. Back row is Gitanjali Sharma, Emery Auerbach, Tessa Auerbach and Amiko Poole. Front row is Flora Poole, Blake Netzer and Hannah Lloyd. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Special Olympic Skaters: Matthew MacDonald, Kari Trott and Jamie Amos. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Senior Skaters: Marie Adby, Mirissa Burrows and Devin Guy. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Star 2 Skaters: Danica Knezevic, Corah Lloyd, Ella Spence and Katie Bruvall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Mount Arrowsmith skaters are back on the ice in Port Alberni.

On March 4, 2022, the Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club held a Competition Simulation for the skaters. A judge from the Vancouver Island region came to watch the skaters perform their elements and routines and gave the skaters feedback on their performance.

This was perfect timing, as two weeks later a FunSkate competition was rescheduled to make up for the two cancelled competitions this season.

March 18 – 20, 2022 FunSkate Competition Results:

Special Olympics

Level 1 : Jamie Amos – Gold

Level 2: Matthew MacDonald – Gold

Level 3: Kari Trott – Gold

Star 1

Gitanjali Sharma – Bronze

Emery Auerbach – Bronze

Tessa Auerbach – Silver

Amiko Poole – Gold

Flora Poole – Silver

Blake Netzer – Silver

Hannah Lloyd – Silver

Star 2

Corah Lloyd – Gold

Katie Bruvall – Gold

Star 5

Devin Guy – First

Star 6

Marie Adby – Second

Star 7

Devin Guy – Third

Star 9

Mirissa Burrows – Sixth

