Mount Arrowsmith figure skaters finish strong at FunSkate competition

Mount Arrowsmith skaters are back on the ice in Port Alberni.
On March 4, 2022, the Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club held a Competition Simulation for the skaters. A judge from the Vancouver Island region came to watch the skaters perform their elements and routines and gave the skaters feedback on their performance.
This was perfect timing, as two weeks later a FunSkate competition was rescheduled to make up for the two cancelled competitions this season.
March 18 – 20, 2022 FunSkate Competition Results:
Special Olympics
Level 1 : Jamie Amos – Gold
Level 2: Matthew MacDonald – Gold
Level 3: Kari Trott – Gold
Star 1
Gitanjali Sharma – Bronze
Emery Auerbach – Bronze
Tessa Auerbach – Silver
Amiko Poole – Gold
Flora Poole – Silver
Blake Netzer – Silver
Hannah Lloyd – Silver
Star 2
Corah Lloyd – Gold
Katie Bruvall – Gold
Star 5
Devin Guy – First
Star 6
Marie Adby – Second
Star 7
Devin Guy – Third
Star 9
Mirissa Burrows – Sixth