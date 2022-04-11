Mount Arrowsmith figure skaters finish strong at FunSkate competition

Mount Arrowsmith skaters are back on the ice in Port Alberni.

On March 4, 2022, the Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club held a Competition Simulation for the skaters. A judge from the Vancouver Island region came to watch the skaters perform their elements and routines and gave the skaters feedback on their performance.

This was perfect timing, as two weeks later a FunSkate competition was rescheduled to make up for the two cancelled competitions this season.

March 18 – 20, 2022 FunSkate Competition Results:

Special Olympics

Level 1 : Jamie Amos – Gold

Level 2: Matthew MacDonald – Gold

Level 3: Kari Trott – Gold

Star 1

Gitanjali Sharma – Bronze

Emery Auerbach – Bronze

Tessa Auerbach – Silver

Amiko Poole – Gold

Flora Poole – Silver

Blake Netzer – Silver

Hannah Lloyd – Silver

Star 2

Corah Lloyd – Gold

Katie Bruvall – Gold

Star 5

Devin Guy – First

Star 6

Marie Adby – Second

Star 7

Devin Guy – Third

Star 9

Mirissa Burrows – Sixth

Figure SkatingPort Alberni

