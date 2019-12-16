Mount Arrowsmith Star 1 skaters, who competed for the first time last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Mount Arrowsmith skaters compete at Interclub competition in Mill Bay

Port Alberni will host Vancouver Island Regional Competition in February

Despite losing ice in the arena right before their first competition of the season, skaters from the Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club in Port Alberni performed well at the Vancouver Island Interclub Competition in Mill Bay from Nov. 15-17.

After just over three weeks without an arena with ice to practice on, skaters are looking forward to getting back on ice before the holiday break.

Plans are also underway for the upcoming Vancouver Island Region Competition, which will be hosted by Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club from February 7-9, 2020 in Port Alberni.

Star 1:

Katie Bruvall – Bronze

Danica Knezevic – Silver

Corah Lloyd – Silver

Marika Penny – Silver

Ella Spence – Silver

Presley Towe – Gold

Star 2:

Olivia Black – Silver

Rylee McIntyre – Bronze

Star 3:

Amara Darling – Silver

Sophie Hodgson – Silver

Maiya Turner – Silver

Star 4 U13:

Marie Adby – Fifth

Devin Guy – First

Anna Pesikova – Second

Star 4 (13 and Over):

McKenna Blight – 11th

Star 6:

Aspen Sutherland – Third

Raquel Thompson – Second

Star 7 (Short Program):

Mirissa Burrows – Fifth

Pre-Juvenile U13:

Tess Thompson – Third

Juvenile U14:

Mirissa Burrows – First

Special Olympics Level 1:

Jamie Amos – First

Level 2:

Lucas Bell – First

Matt MacDonald – Second

Level 3 (Men):

Alex Bell – First

Level 3 (Women):

Kari Trott – First

 

Mount Arrowsmith’s Special Olympics skaters. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

