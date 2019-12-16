Mount Arrowsmith skaters compete at Interclub competition in Mill Bay

Despite losing ice in the arena right before their first competition of the season, skaters from the Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club in Port Alberni performed well at the Vancouver Island Interclub Competition in Mill Bay from Nov. 15-17.
After just over three weeks without an arena with ice to practice on, skaters are looking forward to getting back on ice before the holiday break.
Plans are also underway for the upcoming Vancouver Island Region Competition, which will be hosted by Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club from February 7-9, 2020 in Port Alberni.
Star 1:
Katie Bruvall – Bronze
Danica Knezevic – Silver
Corah Lloyd – Silver
Marika Penny – Silver
Ella Spence – Silver
Presley Towe – Gold
Star 2:
Olivia Black – Silver
Rylee McIntyre – Bronze
Star 3:
Amara Darling – Silver
Sophie Hodgson – Silver
Maiya Turner – Silver
Star 4 U13:
Marie Adby – Fifth
Devin Guy – First
Anna Pesikova – Second
Star 4 (13 and Over):
McKenna Blight – 11th
Star 6:
Aspen Sutherland – Third
Raquel Thompson – Second
Star 7 (Short Program):
Mirissa Burrows – Fifth
Pre-Juvenile U13:
Tess Thompson – Third
Juvenile U14:
Mirissa Burrows – First
Special Olympics Level 1:
Jamie Amos – First
Level 2:
Lucas Bell – First
Matt MacDonald – Second
Level 3 (Men):
Alex Bell – First
Level 3 (Women):
Kari Trott – First