Sophia Guillemette of the Mt. Arrowsmith Skating Club skates in the Star 1 competition during the 2020 Vancouver Island Region Championships on Sunday, Feb. 9. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Mount Arrowsmith skaters excel at Island Region Championships

Port Alberni hosted more than 300 skaters from across Vancouver Island

The Mt. Arrowsmith Skating Club played host to more than 300 skaters last weekend for the 2020 Vancouver Island Region Skating Championships.

Club volunteers decorated the lobby of the Multiplex and had a number of treats in store for judges and skaters alike.

Mt. Arrowsmith Skating Club had 33 competitors this year, coach Jean Leshures said, including five skaters with Special Olympics.

The results for Mt. Arrowsmith skaters are as follows:

Star 1:

Katie Bruvall- Gold

Sophia Guillmette – Bronze

Danika Knezevic – Gold

Corah Lloyd – Gold

Maia Melenius – Gold

Marika Penny – Bronze

Ella Spence – Bronze

Presley Towe – Gold

Star 3:

Olivia Black – Silver

Amara Darling – Gold

Sophia Hodgson – Gold

Rylee McIntyre – Gold

Maiya Turner – Silver

Star 4 U13:

Marie Adby – 1st

Devin Guy – 2nd

Anna Pesikova – 1st

Star 4 (13 & over):

McKenna Blight – 4th

Star 6:

Raquel Thompson – 2nd

Star 7 Short Program:

Mirissa Burrows – 2nd

Pre-Juvenile U13:

Tess Thompson – 1st

Juvenile U14:

Mirissa Burrows – 2nd

Star 3 Team Elements: Olivia Black, Sophie Hodgson, Maiya Turner, Amara Darling — 2nd

Star4 Team Elements: Marie Adby, McKenna Blight, Devin Guy, Anna Pesikova — 1st

Star 6 Team Elements: Mirissa Burrows, Aspen Sutherland, Raquel Thompson, Tess Thompson — 1st

Special Olympics Level 1 Men:

Jamie Amos — 1st

Level 2 Men:

Lucas Bell — 1st

Matt MacDonald — 2nd

Level 3 Men:

Alex Bell – 1st

Level 3 Women:

Kari Trott — 1st

For Sophia Guillmette and Maia Melenius in Star 1, this was their first skating competition.

Corah Lloyd skates in the Star 1 competition during the 2020 Vancouver Island Region Championships on Sunday, Feb. 9. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

