Mount Arrowsmith skaters excel at Island Region Championships

The Mt. Arrowsmith Skating Club played host to more than 300 skaters last weekend for the 2020 Vancouver Island Region Skating Championships.
Club volunteers decorated the lobby of the Multiplex and had a number of treats in store for judges and skaters alike.
Mt. Arrowsmith Skating Club had 33 competitors this year, coach Jean Leshures said, including five skaters with Special Olympics.
The results for Mt. Arrowsmith skaters are as follows:
Star 1:
Katie Bruvall- Gold
Sophia Guillmette – Bronze
Danika Knezevic – Gold
Corah Lloyd – Gold
Maia Melenius – Gold
Marika Penny – Bronze
Ella Spence – Bronze
Presley Towe – Gold
Star 3:
Olivia Black – Silver
Amara Darling – Gold
Sophia Hodgson – Gold
Rylee McIntyre – Gold
Maiya Turner – Silver
Star 4 U13:
Marie Adby – 1st
Devin Guy – 2nd
Anna Pesikova – 1st
Star 4 (13 & over):
McKenna Blight – 4th
Star 6:
Raquel Thompson – 2nd
Star 7 Short Program:
Mirissa Burrows – 2nd
Pre-Juvenile U13:
Tess Thompson – 1st
Juvenile U14:
Mirissa Burrows – 2nd
Star 3 Team Elements: Olivia Black, Sophie Hodgson, Maiya Turner, Amara Darling — 2nd
Star4 Team Elements: Marie Adby, McKenna Blight, Devin Guy, Anna Pesikova — 1st
Star 6 Team Elements: Mirissa Burrows, Aspen Sutherland, Raquel Thompson, Tess Thompson — 1st
Special Olympics Level 1 Men:
Jamie Amos — 1st
Level 2 Men:
Lucas Bell — 1st
Matt MacDonald — 2nd
Level 3 Men:
Alex Bell – 1st
Level 3 Women:
Kari Trott — 1st
For Sophia Guillmette and Maia Melenius in Star 1, this was their first skating competition.