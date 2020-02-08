Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club hosts 2020 regional competition

Members of the Juan de Fuca Skating Club watch the Star 4 Girls Under 10 competition at the 2020 Vancouver Island Region Skating Championships on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Lucas Bell of the Mt. Arrowsmith Skating Club finishes his two-minute program in the Special Olympics Level 2 Male category with a flourish, Friday, Feb. 7 during the 2020 Vancouver Island Region Skating Championships in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) A skater competes in the Star 4 Girls U10 category at the Vancouver Island Region Skating Championships on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Port Alberni Special Olympics skaters (clockwise from top left) Alex Bell, Kari Trott, Jamie Amos, Lucas Bell and Matt Macdonald show off the medals they earned at the 2020 Vancouver Island Region Skating Championships, Friday, Feb. 7 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The Mt. Arrowsmith Skating Club plays host to more than 300 skaters this weekend for the 2020 Vancouver Island Region Skating Championships.

Club volunteers have decorated the lobby of the Multiplex and have a number of treats in store for judges and skaters alike.

The public is welcome to watch skating all day Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9 until about 1 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Mt. Arrowsmith Skating Club has 33 competitors this year, coach Jean Leshures said, including five skaters with Special Olympics.

